2015 Dodge Challenger

15,512 KM

$78,680

+ tax & licensing
Sherwood Motorcars

587-872-7756

SRT Hellcat Supercharged 6.2L

Location

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

15,512KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10087359
  • Stock #: JS5893

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour B5 BLUE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # JS5893
  • Mileage 15,512 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully loaded with all the features you want in a high performance coupe and more, including an aftermarket DiabloSport tuner, an aftermarket methanol kit and factory Brembo brakes, this single owner, accident free SRT Hellcat is bound to turn heads! Heated and cooled leather/suede seats, a heated steering wheel, dual zone climate controls and remote start/entry ensure you always stay comfortable. Convenience features include keyless entry with push button start, a Harman/Kardon sound system, heated power adjustable mirrors with blind spot alert, park assist, rain-sensing windshield wipers and automatic HID headlights with auto high beams. A touchscreen display allows for hands free calling via Bluetooth connectivity, while also showing the vehicle's navigation system, SiriusXM radio and backup camera for everyday peace of mind. Under the hood sits a supercharged 6.2L Hemi engine that produces 707 horsepower and 650 foot pounds of torque that allows this SRT Hellcat to reach a 0-60 MPH time of 3.6 seconds!

AMVIC licensed

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Powertrain

Supercharged
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Active suspension
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
Cross-Traffic Alert
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26R -inc: Engine: 6.2L Supercharged HEMI Hellcat V8 Transmission: 8-Speed Torqueflite High Perf Auto
TIRES: P275/40ZR20 PERFORMANCE
ENGINE: 6.2L SUPERCHARGED HEMI HELLCAT V8 (STD)
B5 BLUE
WHEELS: 20" X 9.5" SRT MATTE BLACK FORGED (STD)
Requires Subscription
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/SXM/HD/BT/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE HIGH PERF AUTO -inc: Auto/Stick Automatic Transmission Remote Start System 2.62 Rear Axle Ratio Tip Start Steering Wheel Mounted Shift Control Auto Leather Wrapped Shift Knob (STD)

