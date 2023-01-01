$78,680+ tax & licensing
587-872-7756
2015 Dodge Challenger
SRT Hellcat Supercharged 6.2L
Location
Sherwood Motorcars
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
$78,680
- Listing ID: 10087359
- Stock #: JS5893
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour B5 BLUE
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 15,512 KM
Vehicle Description
Fully loaded with all the features you want in a high performance coupe and more, including an aftermarket DiabloSport tuner, an aftermarket methanol kit and factory Brembo brakes, this single owner, accident free SRT Hellcat is bound to turn heads! Heated and cooled leather/suede seats, a heated steering wheel, dual zone climate controls and remote start/entry ensure you always stay comfortable. Convenience features include keyless entry with push button start, a Harman/Kardon sound system, heated power adjustable mirrors with blind spot alert, park assist, rain-sensing windshield wipers and automatic HID headlights with auto high beams. A touchscreen display allows for hands free calling via Bluetooth connectivity, while also showing the vehicle's navigation system, SiriusXM radio and backup camera for everyday peace of mind. Under the hood sits a supercharged 6.2L Hemi engine that produces 707 horsepower and 650 foot pounds of torque that allows this SRT Hellcat to reach a 0-60 MPH time of 3.6 seconds!
AMVIC licensed
