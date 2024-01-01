Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Dodge Journey

216,236 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Dodge Journey

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Journey

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

  1. 11882567
  2. 11882567
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
216,236KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4PDCCG1FT751892

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[White]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15P831
  • Mileage 216,236 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Park Mazda

Used 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 56,643 KM $44,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Tucson Limited for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2016 Hyundai Tucson Limited 177,287 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Jeep Cherokee Sport for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2018 Jeep Cherokee Sport 98,892 KM $21,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Park Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

Call Dealer

587-805-XXXX

(click to show)

587-805-0370

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Journey