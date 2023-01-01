$23,900+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford F-150
XLT | Remote Start | Bluetooth
2015 Ford F-150
XLT | Remote Start | Bluetooth
Location
Sherwood Motorcars
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
587-872-7756
$23,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Medium Earth Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 202,265 KM
Vehicle Description
**No Canadian Luxury Tax**This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. National and International Shipping Available - Ask us about our import and export options. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Seating
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Sherwood Motorcars
Email Sherwood Motorcars
Sherwood Motorcars
Call Dealer
587-872-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
587-872-7756