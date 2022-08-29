2015 Ford Focus

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 1 1 , 2 2 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9059791

9059791 Stock #: 155878

155878 VIN: 1FADP3J20FL371414

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Tan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 111,221 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.