Alberta Truck. One Owner. Accident Free. CLEAN CARFAX. Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Remote Keyless Entry, Trailer Tow Pkg, Spray On Liner, Soft Tonneau Cover, Cruise, Steering Wheel Controls, A/C, Trailer Braking Controls, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM/CD/AUX/USB, Sirius XM, Power Windows/Locks/Mirrors. Text Message Us For More Info at 587-207-8911
The 2015 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE Crew Cab 4X4 displayed in handsome Onyx Black offers more features, more comfort, and even more capability than ever before! Powering this strong truck is a 6.0 Liter V8 that provides 360hp and 380 pound-feet of torque while perfectly matched to a durable 6 Speed Automatic transmission. With the included heavy-duty trailering package, this Four Wheel Drive Sierra can haul up to 3,760 pounds, tow up to 13,000 pounds and 17,900 pounds with a fifth-wheel hitch. You'll also be surprised at the impressive acceleration for when it's time to get up and go! Our heavy-duty SLE commands respect with chrome bumpers, tinted rear windows, and 17-inch alloy wheels.
Climb inside the SLE, and prepare to tackle your job in style with comfortable seats, a rearview camera, full power accessories, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. You'll appreciate a large touchscreen with the GMC IntelliLink interface, smartphone integration, Bluetooth phone, and audio connectivity, voice controls and a great audio system with a CD player and available satellite radio.
Safety will not be a concern in the GMC as you feel confident with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control with trailer sway control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. For added peace of mind, OnStar with automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, stolen vehicle assistance, and turn-by-turn navigation is also included. Get behind the wheel! Print this page, Come in for a Qualified Test Drive and Get a $25 Visa Gift Card or 50 Air Miles Reward Miles... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Text Message Us For More Info at 587-207-8911
