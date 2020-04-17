Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLE

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

780-464-0668

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 4884174
  3. 4884174
  4. 4884174
  5. 4884174
  6. 4884174
  7. 4884174
  8. 4884174
  9. 4884174
  10. 4884174
  11. 4884174
  12. 4884174
  13. 4884174
  14. 4884174
  15. 4884174
  16. 4884174
  17. 4884174
  18. 4884174
  19. 4884174
  20. 4884174
  21. 4884174
  22. 4884174
  23. 4884174
  24. 4884174
  25. 4884174
  26. 4884174
  27. 4884174
  28. 4884174
  29. 4884174
  30. 4884174
  31. 4884174
  32. 4884174
  33. 4884174
  34. 4884174
  35. 4884174
  36. 4884174
  37. 4884174
  38. 4884174
  39. 4884174
  40. 4884174
  41. 4884174
  42. 4884174
  43. 4884174
  44. 4884174
  45. 4884174
  46. 4884174
  47. 4884174
Contact Seller

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 118,501KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4884174
  • Stock #: 15P490
  • VIN: 1GT12YEG5FF549217
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Alberta Truck. One Owner. Accident Free. CLEAN CARFAX. Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Remote Keyless Entry, Trailer Tow Pkg, Spray On Liner, Soft Tonneau Cover, Cruise, Steering Wheel Controls, A/C, Trailer Braking Controls, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM/CD/AUX/USB, Sirius XM, Power Windows/Locks/Mirrors. Text Message Us For More Info at 587-207-8911

The 2015 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE Crew Cab 4X4 displayed in handsome Onyx Black offers more features, more comfort, and even more capability than ever before! Powering this strong truck is a 6.0 Liter V8 that provides 360hp and 380 pound-feet of torque while perfectly matched to a durable 6 Speed Automatic transmission. With the included heavy-duty trailering package, this Four Wheel Drive Sierra can haul up to 3,760 pounds, tow up to 13,000 pounds and 17,900 pounds with a fifth-wheel hitch. You'll also be surprised at the impressive acceleration for when it's time to get up and go! Our heavy-duty SLE commands respect with chrome bumpers, tinted rear windows, and 17-inch alloy wheels.

Climb inside the SLE, and prepare to tackle your job in style with comfortable seats, a rearview camera, full power accessories, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. You'll appreciate a large touchscreen with the GMC IntelliLink interface, smartphone integration, Bluetooth phone, and audio connectivity, voice controls and a great audio system with a CD player and available satellite radio.

Safety will not be a concern in the GMC as you feel confident with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control with trailer sway control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. For added peace of mind, OnStar with automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, stolen vehicle assistance, and turn-by-turn navigation is also included. Get behind the wheel! Print this page, Come in for a Qualified Test Drive and Get a $25 Visa Gift Card or 50 Air Miles Reward Miles... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Text Message Us For More Info at 587-207-8911

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Onstar
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • KEYLESS REMOTE
  • TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • 60/40 Split Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Halogen Headlights
  • Running Boards -OEM
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Trim
  • Cloth Upholstery
Additional Features
  • SOFT TONNEAU COVER
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Spray-on Box Liner
  • LEVELING KIT
  • Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
  • Alarm Fob -OEM
  • USB Input
  • Bluetooth Stereo Adapter
  • Gasoline

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Park Mazda

2018 RAM 1500 SPORT
 26,708 KM
$38,995 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 SPORT
 171,060 KM
$22,888 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Silve...
 220,012 KM
$18,665 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery (Coming Soon)
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

780-464-XXXX

(click to show)

780-464-0668

Send A Message