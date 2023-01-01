Menu
2015 GMC Terrain

55,019 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

2015 GMC Terrain

2015 GMC Terrain

SLT

2015 GMC Terrain

SLT

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

55,019KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10039440
  • Stock #: 157887
  • VIN: 2GKFLXEK7F6316715

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red[Crystal Red Tintcoat]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 157887
  • Mileage 55,019 KM

Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-XXXX

587-805-0370

