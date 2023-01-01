2015 GMC Yukon XL

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 2 , 7 1 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10162011

10162011 Stock #: 158040

158040 VIN: 1GKS2HKC2FR663037

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black[Onyx Black]

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 158040

Mileage 82,713 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.