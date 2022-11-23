Menu
2015 Jeep Wrangler

158,500 KM

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

158,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9383335
  • Stock #: 156738
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG5FL522354

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray[Anvil]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 156738
  • Mileage 158,500 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

