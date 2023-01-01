$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Park Mazda
587-805-0370
2015 Kia Sorento
2015 Kia Sorento
Location
Park Mazda
983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5
587-805-0370
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
263,513KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10150134
- Stock #: 157918
- VIN: 5XYKWDA77FG617067
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black[Ebony Black]
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 157918
- Mileage 263,513 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Park Mazda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Park Mazda
983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5