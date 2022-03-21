Menu
2015 Lexus RC 350

131,651 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

2015 Lexus RC 350

2015 Lexus RC 350

COUPE

2015 Lexus RC 350

COUPE

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

131,651KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8741285
  • Stock #: 155906
  • VIN: JTHSE5BC0F5001996

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 131,651 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

