2015 Mazda MAZDA3

154,569 KM

Details

$CALL

+ GST
2015 Mazda MAZDA3

12634803

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

$CALL

+ GST

Used
154,569KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MZBM1L79FM195465

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red[Soul Red Mica]
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 150786
  • Mileage 154,569 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

$CALL

+ GST>

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

2015 Mazda MAZDA3