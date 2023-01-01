2015 Mazda MAZDA3

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 9 , 3 5 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9472806

9472806 Stock #: 156839

156839 VIN: 3MZBM1U73FM135549

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver[Aluminum Metallic]

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 129,353 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.