2015 Nissan Murano

61,775 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

S FWD

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

61,775KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10392255
  • Stock #: 158316
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MG1FN204567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Pearl White]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 158316
  • Mileage 61,775 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

