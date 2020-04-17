Menu
2015 Nissan Murano

SV

2015 Nissan Murano

SV

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

780-464-0668

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 96,027KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4883073
  • Stock #: 152016
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MH5FN256373
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Accident Free. CLEAN CARFAX. Black Cloth Upholstery, Panoramic Roof, Backup Cam, NAV, Power Liftgate, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Power Driver's Seat, Dual Zone Climate Controls, Cruise, Steering Wheel Controls, Traction Control, Alloy Wheels, 60/40 Split Rear Folding Seat, AM/FM/CD/AUX/USB, Sirius XM, Power Windows/Locks/Mirrors. Text Message Us For More Info at 587-207-8911

This great looking 2015 Nissan Murano SV AWD in Pearl White offers a blend of upscale amenities, abundant power and complete comfort that drivers like you rave about! Powered by a proven 3.5 Liter V6 that offers 260hp while paired with an innovative CVT to deliver plenty of get-up-and-go. This All Wheel Drive is easy to drive, looks great, and yields near approximately 8.4L/100km on the open road. The sweeping profile of the SV is enhanced with gleaming alloy wheels, roof rails, and the v-motion grille that lets you stand out from the crowd.

A haven of comfort and refinement, the interior greets you with a 60/40 split-folding rear seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, rearview camera, and smart design you'll appreciate every time you get behind the wheel! Settle into the contoured zero gravity seats with and enjoy technology that is state of the art with voice-recognition, navigation, smartphone app integration, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a prominent touchscreen, available satellite/HD radio and an iPod interface.

Of course, the Murano is well-equipped with airbags, anti-lock brakes, traction/stability control, and other advanced safety features to provide you and yours with ultimate peace of mind. Step up to this Murano, and you'll see it's up for any task with terrific performance and functionality that will enhance your daily routine. Print this page, Come in for a Qualified Test Drive and Get a $25 Visa Gift Card or 50 Air Miles Reward Miles... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Text Message Us For More Info at 587-207-8911

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
  • POWER LIFT GATE
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • remote start
  • KEYLESS REMOTE
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Dual Zone Air Conditioning
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 60/40 Split Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Roof Rails
  • Halogen Headlights
Windows
  • Panoramic Roof
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Trim
  • Cloth Upholstery
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • LED Taillights
  • Electronic Climate Control
  • Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
  • Driver Heated Seat
  • Passenger Heated Seat
  • Alarm Fob -OEM
  • Intelligent Access
  • USB Input
  • Remote Engine Start -OEM
  • Bluetooth Stereo Adapter
  • Gasoline
  • Driver Seat Lumbar

Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

