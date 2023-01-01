Menu
2015 Porsche 911

26,530 KM

Details Description Features

$144,800

+ tax & licensing
Sherwood Motorcars

587-872-7756

Carrera 4 GTS | Manual | Front PPF | Sunroof

Carrera 4 GTS | Manual | Front PPF | Sunroof

Location

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

$144,800

+ taxes & licensing

26,530KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 26,530 KM

Vehicle Description

Manual | Front PPF | Sunroof

**No Canadian Luxury Tax**

Vehicle's Packages and Option's:

7 Speed Manual Transmission

ParkAssist (Rear)

Electric Sunroof

PASM Sports Suspension

Power Steering Plus

20inch Carrera S Wheel - Painted Black

Instrument Dials Guards Red

Seat Belts in Guards Red

Storage Compartment Lid In Alcantara w/ Porsche Crest

Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Guards Red

This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. National and International Shipping Available - Ask us about our import and export options. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Active suspension
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Sherwood Motorcars

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

