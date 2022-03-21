$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 RAM 1500
Longhorn
122,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8924938
- Stock #: 156118
- VIN: 1C6RR7PT3FS726266
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 156118
- Mileage 122,500 KM
