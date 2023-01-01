$248,996+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
587-872-7756
2016 Ferrari 488 GTB
| Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel | Carbon Fiber Racing Seats | Premium Audio System
Location
Sherwood Motorcars
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
$248,996
- Listing ID: 9687649
- Stock #: SMC0452
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bianco Avus
- Interior Colour Rosso Ferrari
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 7,316 KM
Vehicle Description
**No Canadian Luxury Tax**
Vehicle Options and Packages:
Brake Calipers in Rosso Corsa Colour
Carbon Fiber Tunnel Bridge
Coloured Safety Belts
Embroidered Prancing Horse on Headrest
Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel + LEDS
Rear Parking Camera
White Rev Counter
Goldrake Carbon Fiber Racing Seat
Premium Hi Fi Sound System
Bianco Avus exterior
Rosso Ferrari interior
The 2016 Ferrari 488 is a complete game changer. a twin-turbocharged powertrain graces the Ferrari brand for the first time, and nothing has been the same since. The elegant lines of the all new body, with updated lighting, intakes, and exterior trims brings the 488 GTB into the modern supercar age. This stunning, low mileage example is finished in beautiful Bianco Avus white paint, adorned with a matte black roof and black wheels, giving the much needed contrast to help stand out even further from the crowd. This car has a paint protection film applied to the entire front, keeping you safe from any rocks on the highways.
Open up the drivers door and you are greeted by upgraded Goldrake Carbon Fiber racing seats, upholstered in Rosso Ferrari red, featuring an exclusive extended range white leather centre stripe. In the driver's seat now, you are surrounded by interior carbon fiber elements, including the centre tunnel and full carbon fiber steering wheel featuring the driver zone LED shift indicators. Your tachometer has been finished in white, tying the exterior and interior colours together into one cohesive design. You are extended many luxury options as well, including a reverse camera system and premium audio system. Press the red Engine Start button, and you can hear the 3.9L Twin-Turbo V8 roar to life. 661 horsepower is delivered to the rear wheels through a smooth shifting 7-speed dual clutch transmission that accelerates this car from 0-60 in 3.0 seconds flat.
This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.
Vehicle Features
