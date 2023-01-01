Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ferrari 488 GTB

7,316 KM

Details Description Features

$248,996

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$248,996

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Motorcars

587-872-7756

Contact Seller
2016 Ferrari 488 GTB

2016 Ferrari 488 GTB

| Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel | Carbon Fiber Racing Seats | Premium Audio System

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ferrari 488 GTB

| Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel | Carbon Fiber Racing Seats | Premium Audio System

Location

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

  1. 9687649
  2. 9687649
  3. 9687649
  4. 9687649
  5. 9687649
  6. 9687649
  7. 9687649
  8. 9687649
  9. 9687649
  10. 9687649
  11. 9687649
  12. 9687649
  13. 9687649
  14. 9687649
  15. 9687649
  16. 9687649
  17. 9687649
  18. 9687649
  19. 9687649
  20. 9687649
  21. 9687649
  22. 9687649
  23. 9687649
  24. 9687649
  25. 9687649
  26. 9687649
  27. 9687649
  28. 9687649
  29. 9687649
  30. 9687649
  31. 9687649
  32. 9687649
  33. 9687649
  34. 9687649
  35. 9687649
  36. 9687649
  37. 9687649
  38. 9687649
  39. 9687649
  40. 9687649
  41. 9687649
  42. 9687649
  43. 9687649
  44. 9687649
Contact Seller
Sale

$248,996

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
7,316KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9687649
  • Stock #: SMC0452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bianco Avus
  • Interior Colour Rosso Ferrari
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # SMC0452
  • Mileage 7,316 KM

Vehicle Description

Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel | Carbon Fiber Racing Seats | Premium Audio System

**No Canadian Luxury Tax**

Vehicle Options and Packages:

Brake Calipers in Rosso Corsa Colour

Carbon Fiber Tunnel Bridge

Coloured Safety Belts

Embroidered Prancing Horse on Headrest

Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel + LEDS

Rear Parking Camera

White Rev Counter

Goldrake Carbon Fiber Racing Seat

Premium Hi Fi Sound System

Bianco Avus exterior

Rosso Ferrari interior

The 2016 Ferrari 488 is a complete game changer. a twin-turbocharged powertrain graces the Ferrari brand for the first time, and nothing has been the same since. The elegant lines of the all new body, with updated lighting, intakes, and exterior trims brings the 488 GTB into the modern supercar age. This stunning, low mileage example is finished in beautiful Bianco Avus white paint, adorned with a matte black roof and black wheels, giving the much needed contrast to help stand out even further from the crowd. This car has a paint protection film applied to the entire front, keeping you safe from any rocks on the highways.

Open up the drivers door and you are greeted by upgraded Goldrake Carbon Fiber racing seats, upholstered in Rosso Ferrari red, featuring an exclusive extended range white leather centre stripe. In the driver's seat now, you are surrounded by interior carbon fiber elements, including the centre tunnel and full carbon fiber steering wheel featuring the driver zone LED shift indicators. Your tachometer has been finished in white, tying the exterior and interior colours together into one cohesive design. You are extended many luxury options as well, including a reverse camera system and premium audio system. Press the red Engine Start button, and you can hear the 3.9L Twin-Turbo V8 roar to life. 661 horsepower is delivered to the rear wheels through a smooth shifting 7-speed dual clutch transmission that accelerates this car from 0-60 in 3.0 seconds flat.

This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sherwood Motorcars

2018 McLaren 570S SP...
 20,315 KM
$176,781 + tax & lic
2020 Lamborghini Hur...
 9,727 KM
$281,492 + tax & lic
1972 Chevrolet C10/K...
 107,344 KM
$43,257 + tax & lic

Email Sherwood Motorcars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherwood Motorcars

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

Call Dealer

587-872-XXXX

(click to show)

587-872-7756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory