2016 Ford Focus

83,025 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

2016 Ford Focus

2016 Ford Focus

SE

2016 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

83,025KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7202159
  Stock #: 163918
  VIN: 1FADP3K26GL334142

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Tan/Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 83,025 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Remote Start, Backup Camera, Alloy Wheels, A/C, Steering Wheel Controls, Cruise Control, AM/FM Radio, CD Player, AUX/USB Ports, Automatic Headlights, Traction Control, Hill Start Assist, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Power Windows/Locks/Mirrors, Text Message Us For More Info at 587-210-2362

We are OPEN, Remote Test Drives Available! All Safety Measures here: https://www.parkmazda.ca/covid19/

Eye-catching in Magnetic Metallic, this 2016 Ford Focus SE Hatchback is a spectacular choice for your transportation needs! The 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder engine offers 160hp while perfectly paired with a fun-to-drive 5 Speed Manual transmission. With this Front Wheel Drive hatchback, you will score near 6.5L/100km on the highway and enjoy a balanced ride with composed handling. Radiating premium good looks inside and out, this Focus SE exudes modern sophistication with 16-inch wheels, automatic quad-beam halogen headlights, and a rear spoiler.

The SE cabin greets you with a trip computer, power accessories, a rearview camera, a front center storage console and plenty of head and legroom. You will also appreciate MyKey and the SYNC voice-activated phone and audio player interface with Bluetooth, a six-speaker sound system, CD and auxiliary audio jack. This hatchback has ample cargo space to keep your active lifestyle on the go with you!

Befitting a sterling reputation for safety, this Ford Focus has been carefully designed with six standard airbags, electronic stability control, anti-lock brakes, and tire pressure monitoring. This is everything you need for a stylish, fun, safe and economical ride. Print this page, Come in for a Qualified Test Drive and Get a $25 Visa Gift Card... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Text Message Us For More Info at 587-210-2362

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Bench Seat
60/40 Split Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Upholstery
Hard Top
BACKUP CAMERA
Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
USB Input
Remote Engine Start -Aftermarket
Bluetooth Stereo Adapter
Gasoline

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

