+ taxes & licensing
587-805-0370
983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5
587-805-0370
+ taxes & licensing
Bluetooth, Remote Start, Backup Camera, Alloy Wheels, A/C, Steering Wheel Controls, Cruise Control, AM/FM Radio, CD Player, AUX/USB Ports, Automatic Headlights, Traction Control, Hill Start Assist, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Power Windows/Locks/Mirrors, Text Message Us For More Info at 587-210-2362
We are OPEN, Remote Test Drives Available! All Safety Measures here: https://www.parkmazda.ca/covid19/
Eye-catching in Magnetic Metallic, this 2016 Ford Focus SE Hatchback is a spectacular choice for your transportation needs! The 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder engine offers 160hp while perfectly paired with a fun-to-drive 5 Speed Manual transmission. With this Front Wheel Drive hatchback, you will score near 6.5L/100km on the highway and enjoy a balanced ride with composed handling. Radiating premium good looks inside and out, this Focus SE exudes modern sophistication with 16-inch wheels, automatic quad-beam halogen headlights, and a rear spoiler.
The SE cabin greets you with a trip computer, power accessories, a rearview camera, a front center storage console and plenty of head and legroom. You will also appreciate MyKey and the SYNC voice-activated phone and audio player interface with Bluetooth, a six-speaker sound system, CD and auxiliary audio jack. This hatchback has ample cargo space to keep your active lifestyle on the go with you!
Befitting a sterling reputation for safety, this Ford Focus has been carefully designed with six standard airbags, electronic stability control, anti-lock brakes, and tire pressure monitoring. This is everything you need for a stylish, fun, safe and economical ride. Print this page, Come in for a Qualified Test Drive and Get a $25 Visa Gift Card... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Text Message Us For More Info at 587-210-2362
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5