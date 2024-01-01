Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Honda Civic

68,918 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Honda Civic

Sedan SEDAN

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Civic

Sedan SEDAN

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

  1. 11822639
  2. 11822639
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
68,918KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC2E58GH008193

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray[Modern Steel Metallic]
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16A945
  • Mileage 68,918 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Park Mazda

Used 2018 Toyota Tundra for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2018 Toyota Tundra 243,979 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Charger for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2015 Dodge Charger 215,901 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 SPORT GT for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 SPORT GT 170,614 KM $16,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Park Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

Call Dealer

587-805-XXXX

(click to show)

587-805-0370

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

Contact Seller
2016 Honda Civic