2016 Honda Civic

136,587 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

SEDAN

2016 Honda Civic

SEDAN

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

136,587KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8817506
  • Stock #: 165882
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F96GH104318

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Crystal Black Pearl]
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,587 KM

Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

