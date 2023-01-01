Menu
2016 Honda Civic

100,662 KM

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

SEDAN

2016 Honda Civic

SEDAN

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

  1. 9845087
100,662KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9845087
  • Stock #: 167357
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F42GH112212

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100,662 KM

587-805-0370

