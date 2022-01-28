2016 Jeep Wrangler

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 0 1 , 5 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8244885

8244885 Stock #: 164605

164605 VIN: 1C4BJWEGXGL200388

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black[Black]

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 164605

Mileage 101,500 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.