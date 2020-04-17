983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5
Accident Free. CLEAN CARFAX. Text Message Us For More Info at 587-207-8911
Pack up your family and get set for an adventure in the 2016 KIA Sedona LX presented in a beautiful Platinum Graphite paint scheme. Powered by a proven 3.3 Liter V6 that puts 276hp under your command via a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission for passing ease. Your reward in this Front Wheel Drive Van is a confident, quiet ride that is poised and comfortable while providing you with near approximately 9.8L/100km on the open road. The Sedona LX stands out in a sea of bland minivans with its striking stance that perfectly blends classic proportions with a sporty demeanor. You'll love the distinct grille, rear spoiler and projector beam headlights!
Versatile and comfortable, the LX interior greets you with YES Essentials Fabric which is pre-treated to repel stains, prevent static and eliminate odors. Other conveniences include a UVO eService Infotainment system, a rear-camera display, and slide-n-stow 2nd-row seats.
The Kia Sedona has been carefully constructed with a multitude of airbags, rollover mitigation, stability control, traction control, ABS, side-impact door beams, and other advanced safety features to keep you and your precious cargo safe from harm. Inject some style and life back into your daily routine with this bold Sedona! Print this page, Come in for a Qualified Test Drive and Get a $25 Visa Gift Card or 50 Air Miles Reward Miles... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Text Message Us For More Info at 587-207-8911
