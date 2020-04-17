Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Kia Sedona

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Sedona

LX

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

780-464-0668

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 4883037
  3. 4883037
  4. 4883037
  5. 4883037
  6. 4883037
  7. 4883037
  8. 4883037
  9. 4883037
  10. 4883037
  11. 4883037
  12. 4883037
  13. 4883037
  14. 4883037
  15. 4883037
  16. 4883037
  17. 4883037
  18. 4883037
  19. 4883037
  20. 4883037
  21. 4883037
  22. 4883037
  23. 4883037
  24. 4883037
  25. 4883037
  26. 4883037
  27. 4883037
  28. 4883037
  29. 4883037
  30. 4883037
  31. 4883037
  32. 4883037
  33. 4883037
  34. 4883037
  35. 4883037
  36. 4883037
  37. 4883037
  38. 4883037
  39. 4883037
  40. 4883037
  41. 4883037
  42. 4883037
  43. 4883037
  44. 4883037
  45. 4883037
  46. 4883037
  47. 4883037
Contact Seller

$18,375

+ taxes & licensing

  • 121,610KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4883037
  • Stock #: 162122
  • VIN: KNDMB5C19G6222623
Exterior Colour
D.Grey
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Accident Free. CLEAN CARFAX. Text Message Us For More Info at 587-207-8911

Pack up your family and get set for an adventure in the 2016 KIA Sedona LX presented in a beautiful Platinum Graphite paint scheme. Powered by a proven 3.3 Liter V6 that puts 276hp under your command via a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission for passing ease. Your reward in this Front Wheel Drive Van is a confident, quiet ride that is poised and comfortable while providing you with near approximately 9.8L/100km on the open road. The Sedona LX stands out in a sea of bland minivans with its striking stance that perfectly blends classic proportions with a sporty demeanor. You'll love the distinct grille, rear spoiler and projector beam headlights!

Versatile and comfortable, the LX interior greets you with YES Essentials Fabric which is pre-treated to repel stains, prevent static and eliminate odors. Other conveniences include a UVO eService Infotainment system, a rear-camera display, and slide-n-stow 2nd-row seats.

The Kia Sedona has been carefully constructed with a multitude of airbags, rollover mitigation, stability control, traction control, ABS, side-impact door beams, and other advanced safety features to keep you and your precious cargo safe from harm. Inject some style and life back into your daily routine with this bold Sedona! Print this page, Come in for a Qualified Test Drive and Get a $25 Visa Gift Card or 50 Air Miles Reward Miles... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Text Message Us For More Info at 587-207-8911

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
  • Rear Parking Aid
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • rear air conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Garage door opener
  • KEYLESS REMOTE
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Third Row Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
  • 60/40 Split Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Roof Rails
  • Halogen Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Trim
  • Cloth Upholstery
Additional Features
  • Hard Top
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Stow N Go Seat
  • Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
  • Driver Heated Seat
  • Passenger Heated Seat
  • Alarm Fob -OEM
  • Intelligent Access
  • USB Input
  • Bluetooth Stereo Adapter
  • Gasoline
  • Led Headlights
  • Driver Seat Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Park Mazda

2007 Chevrolet Avala...
 253,703 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GX
 89,742 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 Laramie
 61,723 KM
$36,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery (Coming Soon)
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

780-464-XXXX

(click to show)

780-464-0668

Send A Message