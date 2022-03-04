2016 Kia Soul

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 3 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8541023

8541023 Stock #: 165626

165626 VIN: KNDJP3A53G7844823

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red[Inferno Red/Black]

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 133,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.