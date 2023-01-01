Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Lexus RX 350

44,956 KM

Details Description Features

$33,074

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,074

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Motorcars

587-872-7756

Contact Seller
2016 Lexus RX 350

2016 Lexus RX 350

F-Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Lexus RX 350

F-Sport

Location

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

  1. 9687646
  2. 9687646
  3. 9687646
  4. 9687646
  5. 9687646
  6. 9687646
  7. 9687646
  8. 9687646
  9. 9687646
  10. 9687646
  11. 9687646
  12. 9687646
  13. 9687646
  14. 9687646
  15. 9687646
  16. 9687646
  17. 9687646
  18. 9687646
  19. 9687646
  20. 9687646
  21. 9687646
  22. 9687646
  23. 9687646
  24. 9687646
  25. 9687646
  26. 9687646
  27. 9687646
  28. 9687646
  29. 9687646
  30. 9687646
  31. 9687646
  32. 9687646
  33. 9687646
  34. 9687646
  35. 9687646
  36. 9687646
  37. 9687646
  38. 9687646
  39. 9687646
  40. 9687646
  41. 9687646
  42. 9687646
  43. 9687646
  44. 9687646
  45. 9687646
  46. 9687646
  47. 9687646
Contact Seller
Sale

$33,074

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
44,956KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9687646
  • Stock #: SMC0310C

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian
  • Interior Colour Rioja Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 44,956 KM

Vehicle Description

** No Canadian Luxury Tax**

Obsidian exterior

Rioja red interior

This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sherwood Motorcars

2018 McLaren 570S SP...
 20,315 KM
$176,781 + tax & lic
2020 Lamborghini Hur...
 9,727 KM
$281,492 + tax & lic
1972 Chevrolet C10/K...
 107,344 KM
$43,257 + tax & lic

Email Sherwood Motorcars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherwood Motorcars

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

Call Dealer

587-872-XXXX

(click to show)

587-872-7756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory