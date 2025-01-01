Menu
2016 Mazda CX-3

64,000 KM

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

Used
64,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1DKBC74G0125710

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver[Ceramic Metallic]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 160640
  • Mileage 64,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

