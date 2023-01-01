Menu
2016 Mazda CX-5

135,380 KM

Details

$24,495

+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-5

GT

2016 Mazda CX-5

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

135,380KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9711874
  • Stock #: 167241
  • VIN: JM3KE4DY3G0873423

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 167241
  • Mileage 135,380 KM

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

