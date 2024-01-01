Menu
2016 Nissan Sentra

113,661 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

Used
113,661KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1AB7AP6GL660160

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue[Deep Blue Pearl]
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 169742
  • Mileage 113,661 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

