Accident Free. CLEAN CARFAX. Traction Control, A/C, AM/FM/CD/AUX/USB, Steel Wheels w/ Covers, Fob w/ Trunk Release, Cruise, ECO & Sport Drive Modes, Power Windows/Locks/Mirrors. Text Message Us For More Info at 587-207-8911
Reward yourself with the stand-out style of this 2016 Nissan Sentra S presented in Super Black! You'll love the improved connected-to-the-road feeling from this sedan with its 130hp 1.8 Liter 4 Cylinder and seamless CVT. Simply push a button to tailor your ride to either Eco, Normal, or Sport mode. You'll get more out of everyday with near 6.4L/100km on the open road and an energetic ride that leaves a smile on your face.
Check out the expressive stance of this Nissan Sentra S with its dramatic flowing lines, signature grille, chrome trunk lid finisher, and brilliant boomerang-shaped halogen headlights. Remote keyless entry, a 6-way adjustable driver's seat, illuminated steering wheel mounted controls, power windows with one touch up/down, and 60/40 split fold-down rear seats are nice conveniences. Connect with your ride thanks to Bluetooth hands-free and turn up the volume on an AM/FM/CD audio system with the USB port interface, a radio data system, and speed-sensitive volume control.
A Top Safety Pick, your Sentra provides priceless peace of mind with its advanced airbag system, an anti-lock braking system with G-sensor, vehicle dynamic control, traction control, and a tire pressure monitoring system. Stellar safety, confident handling, stand-out style and a wealth of amenities make this a superb choice for you that's great on the road and easy on your wallet. Maximize your day with the perfect partner - your new Sentra! Print this page, Come in for a Qualified Test Drive and Get a $25 Visa Gift Card or 50 Air Miles Reward Miles... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Text Message Us For More Info at 587-207-8911
