2016 RAM 1500
SPORT
68,880KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: 167251
- VIN: 1C6RR7HT8GS356142
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 68,880 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Halogen Headlights
Molded Running Boards -OEM
Safety
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
BACKUP CAMERA
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Stereo
Garage door opener
remote start
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Seating
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Additional Features
Hard Top
Power Folding Mirrors
Spray-on Box Liner
Electronic Climate Control
Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
Driver Heated Seat
Passenger Heated Seat
USB Input
Bluetooth Stereo Adapter
Gasoline
Cloth / Leather Combination Upholstery
Driver Seat Lumbar
