Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 RAM 1500

68,880 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 10194606
  3. 10194606
  4. 10194606
  5. 10194606
  6. 10194606
  7. 10194606
  8. 10194606
  9. 10194606
  10. 10194606
  11. 10194606
  12. 10194606
  13. 10194606
  14. 10194606
  15. 10194606
  16. 10194606
  17. 10194606
  18. 10194606
  19. 10194606
  20. 10194606
  21. 10194606
  22. 10194606
  23. 10194606
  24. 10194606
  25. 10194606
  26. 10194606
  27. 10194606
  28. 10194606
  29. 10194606
  30. 10194606
  31. 10194606
  32. 10194606
  33. 10194606
  34. 10194606
  35. 10194606
  36. 10194606
  37. 10194606
  38. 10194606
  39. 10194606
  40. 10194606
  41. 10194606
  42. 10194606
  43. 10194606
  44. 10194606
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
68,880KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10194606
  • Stock #: 167251
  • VIN: 1C6RR7HT8GS356142

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 167251
  • Mileage 68,880 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Halogen Headlights
Molded Running Boards -OEM

Safety

Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
BACKUP CAMERA

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Stereo
Garage door opener
remote start
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

TRAILER TOW PACKAGE

Additional Features

Hard Top
Power Folding Mirrors
Spray-on Box Liner
Electronic Climate Control
Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
Driver Heated Seat
Passenger Heated Seat
USB Input
Bluetooth Stereo Adapter
Gasoline
Cloth / Leather Combination Upholstery
Driver Seat Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Park Mazda

2020 Honda Civic SEDAN
 47,826 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 LE
 45,942 KM
$36,495 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Edge Titan...
 21,118 KM
$45,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Park Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

Call Dealer

587-805-XXXX

(click to show)

587-805-0370

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory