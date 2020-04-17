Menu
2016 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN

2016 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

780-464-0668

$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 126,637KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4884177
  • Stock #: 162020
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LM5GS284848
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
  • Rear Parking Aid
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Garage door opener
  • remote start
  • TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Dual Zone Air Conditioning
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 60/40 Split Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Trim
  • Cloth Upholstery
Exterior
  • Running Boards -OEM
  • Tube Running Boards -OEM
Additional Features
  • Hard Top
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Spray-on Box Liner
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Diesel Fuel
  • Electronic Climate Control
  • Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
  • Driver Heated Seat
  • Passenger Heated Seat
  • Alarm Fob -OEM
  • USB Input
  • Remote Engine Start -OEM
  • Bluetooth Stereo Adapter
  • Colored Alloy Wheels
  • Front Parking Aid
  • Driver Seat Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

