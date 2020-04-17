- Safety
-
- Fog Lights
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Rear Window Defrost
- ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
- Rear Parking Aid
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Locks
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Garage door opener
- remote start
- TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
- Comfort
-
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Dual Zone Air Conditioning
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Heated Seats
- Power Driver Seat
- 60/40 Split Bench Seat
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Stereo
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Trim
-
- Exterior
-
- Running Boards -OEM
- Tube Running Boards -OEM
- Additional Features
-
- Hard Top
- BACKUP CAMERA
- Power Folding Mirrors
- Spray-on Box Liner
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Diesel Fuel
- Electronic Climate Control
- Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
- Driver Heated Seat
- Passenger Heated Seat
- Alarm Fob -OEM
- USB Input
- Remote Engine Start -OEM
- Bluetooth Stereo Adapter
- Colored Alloy Wheels
- Front Parking Aid
- Driver Seat Lumbar
