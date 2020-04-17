Safety Fog Lights

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM

Rear Parking Aid Power Options Power Windows

Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control

Garage door opener

remote start

TRAILER TOW PACKAGE Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel

Heated Steering Wheel

Dual Zone Air Conditioning Seating Bucket Seats

Heated Seats

Power Driver Seat

60/40 Split Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Trim Cloth Upholstery Exterior Running Boards -OEM

Tube Running Boards -OEM

Additional Features Hard Top

BACKUP CAMERA

Power Folding Mirrors

Spray-on Box Liner

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Diesel Fuel

Electronic Climate Control

Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors

Driver Heated Seat

Passenger Heated Seat

Alarm Fob -OEM

USB Input

Remote Engine Start -OEM

Bluetooth Stereo Adapter

Colored Alloy Wheels

Front Parking Aid

Driver Seat Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.