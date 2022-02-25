$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 0 3 , 3 8 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8417871

8417871 Stock #: 165490

165490 VIN: 1C6RR7NT7GS236935

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red[Flame Red]

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 165490

Mileage 103,387 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.