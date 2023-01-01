2016 Toyota Tacoma

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 6 , 4 4 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10240085

10240085 Stock #: 168165

168165 VIN: 5TFDZ5BN9GX010525

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue[Blazing Blue Metallic]

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 168165

Mileage 86,443 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.