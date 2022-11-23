2016 Volkswagen Jetta

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 4 1 , 9 4 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9391450

9391450 Stock #: 166909

166909 VIN: 3VW267AJXGM409084

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black[Deep Black Pearl]

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 141,944 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.