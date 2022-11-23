Menu
2016 Volkswagen Jetta

141,944 KM

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

Sedan TREND LIN

Location

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

141,944KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9391450
  • Stock #: 166909
  • VIN: 3VW267AJXGM409084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Deep Black Pearl]
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,944 KM

