Menu
Account
Sign In
**No Canadian Luxury Tax**This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. National and International Shipping Available - Ask us about our import and export options. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.

2017 Audi R8

35,450 KM

Details Description Features

$164,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Audi R8

V10 | Matte Blue Vinyl Wrap | Carbon Fibre Interior Trim | Titanium Exhaust

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Audi R8

V10 | Matte Blue Vinyl Wrap | Carbon Fibre Interior Trim | Titanium Exhaust

Location

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

  1. 10819686
  2. 10819686
  3. 10819686
  4. 10819686
Contact Seller

$164,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
35,450KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tango Red Metallic/Black Roof
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # SMCC0718
  • Mileage 35,450 KM

Vehicle Description

**No Canadian Luxury Tax**This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. National and International Shipping Available - Ask us about our import and export options. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sherwood Motorcars

Used 2023 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 | Heads Up Display | 360 Camera | Performance Stats Menu for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2023 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 | Heads Up Display | 360 Camera | Performance Stats Menu 9,600 KM $84,800 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Audi R8 V10 | Matte Blue Vinyl Wrap | Carbon Fibre Interior Trim | Titanium Exhaust for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2017 Audi R8 V10 | Matte Blue Vinyl Wrap | Carbon Fibre Interior Trim | Titanium Exhaust 35,450 KM $164,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 | Carbon Fibre Interior Trim | 360 Camera | Night Pkg for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2023 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 | Carbon Fibre Interior Trim | 360 Camera | Night Pkg 5,380 KM $209,800 + tax & lic

Email Sherwood Motorcars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherwood Motorcars

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

Call Dealer

587-872-XXXX

(click to show)

587-872-7756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$164,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Motorcars

587-872-7756

Contact Seller
2017 Audi R8