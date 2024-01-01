$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Buick Encore
Essence
Location
Park Mazda
983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5
587-805-0370
Used
106,010KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL4CJGSM7HB182874
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 179855
- Mileage 106,010 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
