Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Buick Encore

106,010 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Buick Encore

Essence

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Buick Encore

Essence

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

  1. 11730906
  2. 11730906
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
106,010KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL4CJGSM7HB182874

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 179855
  • Mileage 106,010 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Park Mazda

Used 2021 Hyundai PALISADE CALIGRAPH for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2021 Hyundai PALISADE CALIGRAPH 49,103 KM $46,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 BMW X3 xDrive30i for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2023 BMW X3 xDrive30i 43,585 KM $42,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Expedition Limited for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2021 Ford Expedition Limited 101,409 KM $52,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Park Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

Call Dealer

587-805-XXXX

(click to show)

587-805-0370

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

Contact Seller
2017 Buick Encore