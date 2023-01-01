$99,980+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ | Twin Turbo | 1000 HP | Vossen Wheels
Sherwood Motorcars
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 40,250 KM
Vehicle Description
Twin Turbo | 1000 HP | Vossen Wheels |**No Canadian Luxury Tax**Vehicle Packages and Options:Twin Turbo 6766DOD DeleteStage 3 Texas Speed Cam, Springs, Push RodsGM Performance High Rev LiftersTrunnion BearingsCarrillo Pistons and RodsATI Balancer8 Rib PulleysLT4 High Pressure Pump and InjectorsArmageddon Low Pressure Lift PumpSnow Meth Direct Port KitSafe Meth ModulCatch CansDual 3" Custom Exhaust from Front to BackHolly High RamLT5 Throttle BodyMSD Two StepsCustom Dual Cold Air intakes that draw from inside the front fendersCustom Plug Wire SetLarge 3" IntercoolerDual BOVDual GenV Turbosmart WastegatesBoost 2 ControllerPillar Gauge Pod that has AFR, Boost, Meth Control, Meth FlowCustom Fender SupportsCircle D Torque 4000 StallBillet Front CoverTriple Clutch LockupBillet Apply PistonHeat Treated Steel SplinesFurnaced Brazed\Hand TIG Welded FinsFlanged Style HubSpindle and Spring DropRear End FlipBellTech ShocksBig Brake KitFront SplitterBlacked out Front EndRear WingWide Body KitPPFBrand New Vossens 22x10 RimsMichelin Pilot Sport 295/30ZR22This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.
Vehicle Features
