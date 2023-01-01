Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

40,250 KM

$99,980

$99,980

LTZ | Twin Turbo | 1000 HP | Vossen Wheels

$99,980

40,250KM
  • Listing ID: 10271715
  • Stock #: SMC0628

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 40,250 KM

Vehicle Description

Twin Turbo | 1000 HP | Vossen Wheels |**No Canadian Luxury Tax**Vehicle Packages and Options:Twin Turbo 6766DOD DeleteStage 3 Texas Speed Cam, Springs, Push RodsGM Performance High Rev LiftersTrunnion BearingsCarrillo Pistons and RodsATI Balancer8 Rib PulleysLT4 High Pressure Pump and InjectorsArmageddon Low Pressure Lift PumpSnow Meth Direct Port KitSafe Meth ModulCatch CansDual 3" Custom Exhaust from Front to BackHolly High RamLT5 Throttle BodyMSD Two StepsCustom Dual Cold Air intakes that draw from inside the front fendersCustom Plug Wire SetLarge 3" IntercoolerDual BOVDual GenV Turbosmart WastegatesBoost 2 ControllerPillar Gauge Pod that has AFR, Boost, Meth Control, Meth FlowCustom Fender SupportsCircle D Torque 4000 StallBillet Front CoverTriple Clutch LockupBillet Apply PistonHeat Treated Steel SplinesFurnaced Brazed\Hand TIG Welded FinsFlanged Style HubSpindle and Spring DropRear End FlipBellTech ShocksBig Brake KitFront SplitterBlacked out Front EndRear WingWide Body KitPPFBrand New Vossens 22x10 RimsMichelin Pilot Sport 295/30ZR22This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

