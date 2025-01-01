$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Location
Park Mazda
983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5
587-805-0370
Used
102,699KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUKREC0HG333454
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White[Iridescent Pearl Tricoat]
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 170271
- Mileage 102,699 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Park Mazda
983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5
