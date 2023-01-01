$54,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$54,900
+ taxes & licensing
Sherwood Motorcars
587-872-7756
2017 Dodge Challenger
2017 Dodge Challenger
Scat Pack | 392 Shaker | Upgraded Wheels
Location
Sherwood Motorcars
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
587-872-7756
$54,900
+ taxes & licensing
36,065KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10243533
- Stock #: SMC0632
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GO MANGO
- Interior Colour Black/Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # SMC0632
- Mileage 36,065 KM
Vehicle Description
**No Canadian Luxury Tax**This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. National and International Shipping Available - Ask us about our import and export options. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Tires: P245/45ZR20 BSW 3-Season Performance
Go Mango
PREMIUM SOUND GROUP -inc: Premium 18-Speaker Audio System harman/kardon GreenEdge Amp
ENGINE: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE PERF. AUTOMATIC (STD)
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
WHEELS: 20" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM W/BLACK POCKETS (STD)
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV -inc: Google Android Auto USB Mobile Projection HD Radio Integrated Centre Stack Radio Apple CarPlay GPS Navigation
Requires Subscription
BLACK/BLACK LEATHER-FACED/ALCANTARA FRONT VENTED SEATS -inc: Front Ventilated Seats Leather-Faced Seats Front Heated Seats
DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Universal Garage Door Opener Body-Coloured Power Multi-Function Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Sherwood Motorcars
Sherwood Motorcars
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5