2017 Dodge Challenger

$54,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 6 , 0 6 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10243533

10243533 Stock #: SMC0632

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour GO MANGO

Interior Colour Black/Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Stock # SMC0632

Mileage 36,065 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Rear Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Power Sunroof Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Bluetooth Connection Tires: P245/45ZR20 BSW 3-Season Performance Go Mango PREMIUM SOUND GROUP -inc: Premium 18-Speaker Audio System harman/kardon GreenEdge Amp ENGINE: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD) TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE PERF. AUTOMATIC (STD) TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers WHEELS: 20" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM W/BLACK POCKETS (STD) RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV -inc: Google Android Auto USB Mobile Projection HD Radio Integrated Centre Stack Radio Apple CarPlay GPS Navigation Requires Subscription BLACK/BLACK LEATHER-FACED/ALCANTARA FRONT VENTED SEATS -inc: Front Ventilated Seats Leather-Faced Seats Front Heated Seats DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Universal Garage Door Opener Body-Coloured Power Multi-Function Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.