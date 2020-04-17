Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

780-464-0668

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 47,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4884153
  • Stock #: 171717
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG0HR732755
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Accident Free. CLEAN CARFAX. Remote Keyless Entry, Dual Zone Climate Controls, Rear Climate Controls, 3rd Row, Cruise, Steering Wheel Controls, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, LED Taillights, Traction Control, ECO Drive Mode, AM/FM/CD/AUX/USB, Power Windows/Locks/Mirrors. Text Message Us For More Info at 587-207-8911

A get-it-done machine, this 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew displayed in Octane Red is supremely versatile and ready to serve you well! Powered by a proven 3.6 Liter V6 that offers 283hp while connected to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission that gives you ample power when you need it. This Front Wheel Drive Van is easy to drive while also yielding near 9.4L/100km on the highway. A hit with both parents and kids, this Crew is family-friendly and stylish with chrome accents, a distinct grille, a stow 'n place roof rack, and quad halogen headlamps.

Upon entering the Crew, you'll be impressed with the smart design that features versatile seating as well as keyless entry, a 10-way driver's seat, Super Console, 6-speaker audio system, tri-zone automatic climate control, power windows/locks, and more!

The Dodge Grand Caravan enjoys a superior reputation for safety so you can breathe easy behind the wheel. It's equipped with stability control, anti-lock disc brakes, active front head restraints, and airbags. Everything you're looking for to help you take control of your daily routine, the Grand Caravan is all set to give you miles of smiles! Print this page, Come in for a Qualified Test Drive and Get a $25 Visa Gift Card or 50 Air Miles Reward Miles... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Text Message Us For More Info at 587-207-8911

Vehicle was previously used as a rental vehicle and has been fully inspected and passed a mechanical fitness assessment at Park Mazda.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Zone Air Conditioning
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Third Row Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Roof Rails
  • Halogen Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Trim
  • Cloth Upholstery
Additional Features
  • Hard Top
  • LED Taillights
  • Stow N Go Seat
  • Electronic Climate Control
  • Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
  • Alarm Fob -OEM
  • Gasoline
  • Swivel N Go Seat
  • Driver Seat Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

