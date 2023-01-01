$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5
61,652KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9642721
- Stock #: 177290
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG5HR877454
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black[Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl]
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 61,652 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5