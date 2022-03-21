2017 Ford Edge

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 2 3 , 8 5 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8741276

8741276 Stock #: 175276

175276 VIN: 2FMPK4K97HBB80918

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue[Blue Jean]

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 175276

Mileage 223,858 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.