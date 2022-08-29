2017 Ford Edge

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 9 , 6 0 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9153313

9153313 Stock #: 176569

176569 VIN: 2FMPK4J80HBB80915

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White[Oxford White]

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 176569

Mileage 79,605 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.