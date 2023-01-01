$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 0 , 7 5 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10185717

10185717 Stock #: 177852

177852 VIN: 1FMCU9G95HUA66716

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver[Ingot Silver]

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 177852

Mileage 130,753 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.