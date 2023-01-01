Menu
2017 Ford Explorer

94,380 KM

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

LIMITED

LIMITED

Location

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

94,380KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10335063
  • Stock #: 178284
  • VIN: 1FM5K8F8XHGE16549

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver[Ingot Silver Metallic]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 178284
  • Mileage 94,380 KM

587-805-0370

