2017 Ford Explorer

76,783 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

76,783KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FM5K8F82HGD08524

  • Exterior Colour Black[Shadow Black]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17P606
  • Mileage 76,783 KM

