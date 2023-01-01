$60,680+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Mustang
GT Premium 401A RTR Edition 5.0L 6 Speed
Location
Sherwood Motorcars
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
$60,680
- Listing ID: 10087362
- Stock #: 23GY7725C
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grabber Blue
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 41,085 KM
Vehicle Description
Fully loaded with all the features you want in a RTR special edition Mustang and much more, including an aftermarket MBRP exhaust system, a Mishimoto intake and the optional GT Premium and 401A packages, this single owner, accident free Mustang is bound to be what you've been looking for! Heated and cooled power adjustable leather seats and dual zone climate controls ensure you stay comfortable. Convenience features include keyless entry with push button start, Shaker sound system, heated power adjustable mirrors, cruise control and automatic HID headlights with LED daytime running lights. A touchscreen display allows for hands free calling via Bluetooth connectivity, while also showing the vehicle's navigation system, SiriusXM radio and backup camera for everyday peace of mind. Under the hood sits a 5.0L V8 engine that produces 435 horsepower and 400 foot pounds of torque that allows this RTR Mustang to get up to 23 MPG highway, while being a blast to drive!
Vehicle Features
