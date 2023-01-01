Menu
2017 Ford Mustang

41,085 KM

$60,680

+ tax & licensing
$60,680

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Motorcars

587-872-7756

2017 Ford Mustang

2017 Ford Mustang

GT Premium 401A RTR Edition 5.0L 6 Speed

2017 Ford Mustang

GT Premium 401A RTR Edition 5.0L 6 Speed

Location

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

$60,680

+ taxes & licensing

41,085KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10087362
  • Stock #: 23GY7725C

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grabber Blue
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 23GY7725C
  • Mileage 41,085 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully loaded with all the features you want in a RTR special edition Mustang and much more, including an aftermarket MBRP exhaust system, a Mishimoto intake and the optional GT Premium and 401A packages, this single owner, accident free Mustang is bound to be what you've been looking for! Heated and cooled power adjustable leather seats and dual zone climate controls ensure you stay comfortable. Convenience features include keyless entry with push button start, Shaker sound system, heated power adjustable mirrors, cruise control and automatic HID headlights with LED daytime running lights. A touchscreen display allows for hands free calling via Bluetooth connectivity, while also showing the vehicle's navigation system, SiriusXM radio and backup camera for everyday peace of mind. Under the hood sits a 5.0L V8 engine that produces 435 horsepower and 400 foot pounds of torque that allows this RTR Mustang to get up to 23 MPG highway, while being a blast to drive!

AMVIC licensed

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 5.0L TI-VCT V8 -inc: engine oil cooler (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

