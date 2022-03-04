$CALL+ tax & licensing
Park Mazda
587-805-0370
2017 Honda Civic
Coupe
Location
Park Mazda
983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5
587-805-0370
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
59,891KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8595443
- Stock #: 175419
- VIN: 2HGFC3A56HH220300
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White[White Orchid Pearl]
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 59,891 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Park Mazda
983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5