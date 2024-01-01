Menu
2017 Honda CR-V

174,470 KM

2017 Honda CR-V

2017 Honda CR-V

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

Used
174,470KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H91HH104192

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 174,470 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 Honda CR-V