2017 Honda CR-V

74,279 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
12177553

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

Used
74,279KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H97HH141277

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue[Obsidian Blue Pearl]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 170423
  • Mileage 74,279 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

